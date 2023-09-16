New record! Firefly Aerospace launches Space Force mission 27 hours after receiving order
Submit on Saturday, September 16th, 2023 01:11
Firefly Aerospace launched the Victus Nox mission for the U.S. Space Force on Thursday night (Sept. 14), just 27 hours after receiving the liftoff order.
