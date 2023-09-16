Satellite News

Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying 3 spaceflyers arrives at ISS

Submit on Saturday, September 16th, 2023 02:11

A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying two cosmonauts and one NASA astronaut arrived at the International Space Station today (Sept. 15), roughly three hours after lifting off.

