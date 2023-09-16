Satellite News

Kennedy Space Center post office closing after 58 years of postmarks

Submit on Saturday, September 16th, 2023 19:11

The Kennedy Space Center post office has been cancelled. The contract facility will close permanently this month, after which there will be no more “Kennedy Space Center” postmarks.

