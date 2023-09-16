Kennedy Space Center post office closing after 58 years of postmarks
Submit on Saturday, September 16th, 2023 19:11
The Kennedy Space Center post office has been cancelled. The contract facility will close permanently this month, after which there will be no more “Kennedy Space Center” postmarks.
This entry was posted on Saturday, September 16th, 2023 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.