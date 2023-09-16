Stunning image of Andromeda galaxy takes top astronomy photography prize of 2023 (gallery)
Submit on Saturday, September 16th, 2023 17:11
The Royal Observatory of Greenwich’s annual contest draws more than 4,000 submissions, and the winning images from this year’s categories are stunning.
This entry was posted on Saturday, September 16th, 2023 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.