The complete series of ‘Babylon 5’ will be available on Blu-ray in December
Submit on Wednesday, September 20th, 2023 00:11
The complete series of ‘Babylon 5’ will be available on Blu-ray in December, welcome news at a time when actually owning the physical media of your favorite shows is more important than ever.
