The complete series of ‘Babylon 5’ will be available on Blu-ray in December

Wednesday, September 20th, 2023

The complete series of ‘Babylon 5’ will be available on Blu-ray in December, welcome news at a time when actually owning the physical media of your favorite shows is more important than ever.

