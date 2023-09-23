Will NASA’s OSIRIS-REx stick its asteroid sample landing? Scientists are ‘very much confident’ as zero hour nears
Submit on Saturday, September 23rd, 2023 04:11
Scientists with NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission are confident that the planned Sept. 24 asteroid sample landing will go as planned.
This entry was posted on Saturday, September 23rd, 2023 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.