Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Will NASA’s OSIRIS-REx stick its asteroid sample landing? Scientists are ‘very much confident’ as zero hour nears

Submit on Saturday, September 23rd, 2023 04:11

Scientists with NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission are confident that the planned Sept. 24 asteroid sample landing will go as planned.

Related posts:

  1. Sea Launch Sets Sail For XM-4 Mission
  2. Best night sky events of September 2020 (stargazing maps)
  3. UAE lunar rover will test 1st artificial intelligence on the moon with Canada
  4. Sex between space tourists will happen eventually. But are we ready for babies conceived off Earth?

This entry was posted on Saturday, September 23rd, 2023 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
Generated by Feedzy