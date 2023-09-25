Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

After NASA’s epic OSIRIS-REx capsule landing success, spacecraft heads to asteroid Apophis on new mission

Submit on Monday, September 25th, 2023 17:11

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx probe, which delivered samples of the space rock Bennu to Earth, is now on an extended voyage to study the infamous near-Earth asteroid Apophis.

Related posts:

  1. SciSys Signs Contract With EADS Astrium For Climatology Mission
  2. Why Are Consumers Upset at Satellite TV and Cable TV
  3. Watch live now: NASA tours the Perseverance rover’s landing site on Mars
  4. Astronomers watch DART mission’s asteroid Didymos eclipsing stars with tricky technique

This entry was posted on Monday, September 25th, 2023 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy