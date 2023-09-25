After NASA’s epic OSIRIS-REx capsule landing success, spacecraft heads to asteroid Apophis on new mission
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx probe, which delivered samples of the space rock Bennu to Earth, is now on an extended voyage to study the infamous near-Earth asteroid Apophis.
