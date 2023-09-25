Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Last supermoon of 2023 rises this week. Don’t miss the Harvest Moon shine with 3 bright planets

Submit on Monday, September 25th, 2023 21:11

This year’s final supermoon, September’s Harvest Full Moon, rises on Friday, Sept. 29, bringing a summer of supermoons to a close and joined by a planetary parade of Jupiter, Saturn, and Mercury.

Related posts:

  1. SES Astra Signs New German Internet Deal
  2. Watch monster black holes dance in this mesmerizing NASA animation
  3. Saturn V, space shuttle Pathfinder up for ‘adoption’ to aid in artifact preservation
  4. Pentagon confirms it’s buying SpaceX Starlink services for Ukraine

This entry was posted on Monday, September 25th, 2023 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy