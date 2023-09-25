Last supermoon of 2023 rises this week. Don’t miss the Harvest Moon shine with 3 bright planets
Submit on Monday, September 25th, 2023 21:11
This year’s final supermoon, September’s Harvest Full Moon, rises on Friday, Sept. 29, bringing a summer of supermoons to a close and joined by a planetary parade of Jupiter, Saturn, and Mercury.
