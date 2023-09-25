Possible hints of life found on distant planet – how excited should we be?
Submit on Monday, September 25th, 2023 22:11
Data from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has shown that an exoplanet around a star in the constellation Leo has some of the chemical markers that, on Earth, are associated with living organisms.
