Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Record-setting NASA astronaut lands with Russian crewmates after 1 year on space station

Submit on Wednesday, September 27th, 2023 19:11

The first American to spend a year in space and first Russians to do the same on the International Space Station have landed. Frank Rubio, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin returned on Soyuz MS-23.

Related posts:

  1. Shin Post Third Consecutive Quarterly Loss
  2. Arabsat Signs European Companies To Build, Deliver 5
  3. Rubin Observatory and Google will store astronomy data in the cloud
  4. Mars’ ancient atmosphere may not have had much oxygen after all

This entry was posted on Wednesday, September 27th, 2023 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy