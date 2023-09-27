Record-setting NASA astronaut lands with Russian crewmates after 1 year on space station
The first American to spend a year in space and first Russians to do the same on the International Space Station have landed. Frank Rubio, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin returned on Soyuz MS-23.
