Watch the glow of the Milky Way and ghostly zodiacal light during the 2023 Perseid meteor shower (video)

Submit on Saturday, September 30th, 2023 17:11

The new moon glows in the sky above Turkey with the reflected light of Earth shining upon it in gorgeous photos by astrophotographer Miguel Claro.

