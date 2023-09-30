Celebrate ‘Star Wars Rebels’ 10th anniversary with Marvel Comics
Marvel Comics is releasing a set of special “Star Wars Rebels” 10th anniversary comic book covers that celebrate the characters that now appear in the live action series “Ahsoka.”
