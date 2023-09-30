Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Lasers cut through star trails in beautiful photo from the European Southern Observatory

Submit on Saturday, September 30th, 2023 20:11

A new long exposure image from the European Southern Observatory captures stars as they travel overhead, creating what is known as star trails with the help of bright laser guide star beams.

Related posts:

  1. Is There Really a Difference Between Cable and Satellite TV?
  2. Watch live at 5 p.m. ET: NASA OSIRIS-REx asteroid sample results update
  3. China launches 14 commercial satellites into orbit atop Long March 2D rocket (video)
  4. Satellites watch powerful Hurricanes Idalia and Franklin churn (video)

This entry was posted on Saturday, September 30th, 2023 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy