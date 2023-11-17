Satellite News

Jupiter’s moon Io is covered in active volcanoes. Now we have the 1st map of them

Jupiter’s moon Io, the most volcanically active world in the solar system, may possess a global ocean of magma underneath its surface, as well as mysteriously warm poles, a new study finds.

