Jupiter’s moon Io is covered in active volcanoes. Now we have the 1st map of them
Submit on Friday, November 17th, 2023 03:11
Jupiter’s moon Io, the most volcanically active world in the solar system, may possess a global ocean of magma underneath its surface, as well as mysteriously warm poles, a new study finds.
