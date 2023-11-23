Wonder what it’s like to fall into Uranus? These scientists do, too
Submit on Thursday, November 23rd, 2023 08:11
Wind tunnels show what a probe descending into the atmosphere of Uranus or Neptune would probably need to contend with. Such a probe is a high-priority mission for both NASA and ESA.
This entry was posted on Thursday, November 23rd, 2023 at 8:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.