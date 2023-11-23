Satellite News

Wonder what it’s like to fall into Uranus? These scientists do, too

Wind tunnels show what a probe descending into the atmosphere of Uranus or Neptune would probably need to contend with. Such a probe is a high-priority mission for both NASA and ESA.

