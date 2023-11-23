Satellite News

Astronauts celebrate Thanksgiving in space! Here’s what they’ll eat and what they’re thankful for (video)

Submit on Thursday, November 23rd, 2023 18:12

The crew of Expedition 70 are preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving in space, explaining in a new video what they are thankful for before they sit down for an out-of-this-world Turkey Day meal.

