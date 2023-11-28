Canada soars into space with new moon and ISS astronaut missions
Submit on Tuesday, November 28th, 2023 18:12
Canada sent its first astronaut to space in 1984. Nearly 40 years later, the Canadian Space Agency is riding a surge of funding, propelling astronauts to the moon and the ISS alongside major space projects.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, November 28th, 2023 at 6:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.