Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Data science helps cross-check space discoveries ‘across time and telescopes’

Submit on Tuesday, November 28th, 2023 20:11

It’s not always easy to match objects from various telescopic surveys. A new method can change this, allowing objects to be matched in up to 100 different surveys.

Related posts:

  1. Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off
  2. SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn space crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)
  3. James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
  4. Missing carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries could be frozen in ice

This entry was posted on Tuesday, November 28th, 2023 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy