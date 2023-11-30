Firefly Aerospace’s new rocket engine spouts green flames in 1st ‘hot fire’ test (photo)
Firefly Aerospace shared a photo of the first hot fire test of its new Miranda engine, slated for use aboard the upcoming Antares 330 rocket being developed along with Northrop Grumman.
