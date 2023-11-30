Satellites watch world’s largest iceberg break away from Antarctica (photos)
Submit on Thursday, November 30th, 2023 01:11
The world’s largest iceberg, known as A23a, has broken loose and is moving past the northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula in new satellite images from the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission.
This entry was posted on Thursday, November 30th, 2023 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.