Watch Europe’s new Ariane 6 rocket fire its engines in new timelapse video

Submit on Thursday, November 30th, 2023 05:11

A newly released video from the European Space Agency highlights a recent wet dress rehearsal for the space agency’s new heavy-lift launch vehicle, and its 7-minute hot fire engine test.

