ISS astronauts watch Russian cargo ship burn up in Earth’s atmosphere (photos)

Submit on Thursday, November 30th, 2023 06:11

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli watched Russia’s Progress MS-23 cargo ship burn up in Earth’s atmosphere just hours after it undocked from the International Space Station.

