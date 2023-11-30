ISS astronauts watch Russian cargo ship burn up in Earth’s atmosphere (photos)
NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli watched Russia’s Progress MS-23 cargo ship burn up in Earth’s atmosphere just hours after it undocked from the International Space Station.
