Lockheed Martin’s ‘Tantrum’ tech could help get satellites up and running without the wait
Submit on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023 20:11
Lockheed Martin and Firefly Aerospace are combining to launch a demonstrator that aims to slash the time it takes spacecraft payloads to become operational.
