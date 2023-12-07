James Webb Space Telescope bites cosmic burger to create 1st ice map of planet-forming disk
Submit on Thursday, December 7th, 2023 02:11
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken a bite out of a cosmic burger to create a 2D inventory of different forms of ice surrounding a planet-birthing disk.
This entry was posted on Thursday, December 7th, 2023 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.