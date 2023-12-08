Crossed wires caused parachute problem during OSIRIS-REx asteroid sample delivery, NASA says
Crossed wires likely prevented OSIRIS-REx’s return capsule from deploying its drogue parachute during its descent through Earth’s atmosphere on Sept. 24, NASA officials say.
