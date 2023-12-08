Ethereal halo of light around full moon spotted during recent SpaceX rocket launch
Submit on Friday, December 8th, 2023 01:11
An eerily-perfect ring of light was spotted around the full moon in Florida during the recent launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, creating a stunning new photo.
This entry was posted on Friday, December 8th, 2023 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.