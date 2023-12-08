US Space Force plans space radar to ‘identify emerging threats’ in distant Earth orbit
Submit on Friday, December 8th, 2023 20:11
The United States, United Kingdom and Australia signed an agreement to develop a deep space radar capability to keep an eye on what’s happening in geosynchronous orbit.
