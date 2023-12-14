Space weather is chaotic and hard to predict. This new model could change that
Submit on Thursday, December 14th, 2023 22:11
Scientists are building a ‘beyond state-of-the-art’ digital model of near-Earth space to improve forecasting of solar storms and their effects on infrastructure.
This entry was posted on Thursday, December 14th, 2023 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.