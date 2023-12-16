Artemis 2 astronauts meet President Biden to talk America’s next trip to the moon
The Artemis 2 moon astronauts met Dec. 14 with U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris to discuss science and other goals of the round-the-moon mission in 2024.
