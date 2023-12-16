How the songs of stars can help perfect Gaia’s sweeping map of our galaxy
December 16th, 2023
By listening to “music” played by shaking stars, astronomers could use asteroseismology as a new type of cosmic distance ruler, perfecting the 3D map of two billion stars being built by Gaia.
