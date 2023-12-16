NASA donates Ingenuity Mars Helicopter prototype to Smithsonian
The Smithsonian would love to display the first vehicle to achieve powered flight on another world, but with Ingenuity still busy on Mars, the institution has accepted the next best thing.
