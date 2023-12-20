Commercial Chinese rocket launches small returnable spacecraft to orbit (video)
The Chinese company iSpace’s sixth Hyperbola-1 rocket lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center early Sunday (Dec. 17) morning, carrying a recoverable satellite to orbit.
