Commercial Chinese rocket launches small returnable spacecraft to orbit (video)

Wednesday, December 20th, 2023

The Chinese company iSpace’s sixth Hyperbola-1 rocket lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center early Sunday (Dec. 17) morning, carrying a recoverable satellite to orbit.

