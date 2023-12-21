Artemis program will land international astronaut on the moon by end of 2020s, VP Harris says
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris pledged today (Dec. 20) that NASA’s Artemis program will send a non-American to the lunar surface before this decade is done.
