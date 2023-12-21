Satellite News

Finding life on Saturn’s moon Enceladus might be easier than we thought

Thursday, December 21st, 2023

Scientists know that the vital ingredients needed for life lurk in oceans beneath the icy shell of Saturn’s moon Enceladus, and they may be closer to the surface than we knew.

