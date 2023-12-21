In the quest to find alien life, scientists are searching for extrasolar Earth-Jupiter duos
Jupiter played a key role in life developing on Earth, so to boost the search for life outside the solar system, scientists have built a catalog of small, Earth-like planets with Jupiter-like siblings.
