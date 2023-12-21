Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

In the quest to find alien life, scientists are searching for extrasolar Earth-Jupiter duos

Submit on Thursday, December 21st, 2023 03:11

Jupiter played a key role in life developing on Earth, so to boost the search for life outside the solar system, scientists have built a catalog of small, Earth-like planets with Jupiter-like siblings.

Related posts:

  1. Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off
  2. SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn space crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)
  3. James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
  4. Missing carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries could be frozen in ice

This entry was posted on Thursday, December 21st, 2023 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»