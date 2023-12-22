Hubble Telescope gifts us a dazzling starry ‘snow globe’ just in time for the holidays
Submit on Friday, December 22nd, 2023 03:11
NASA has published a composite image of UGC 8091, a dwarf irregular galaxy using data captured by the Hubble Space Telescope from 2006 to 2021. It has been compared to Christmas lights or a snow globe.
