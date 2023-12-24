55 years after Apollo 8’s Christmas at the moon, a new Artemis crew readies for launch (exclusive)
Submit on Sunday, December 24th, 2023 18:12
Apollo 8 flew three astronauts around the moon in 1968. Artemis 2 plans to run a similar mission in 2024 or so, and the mission commander said the astronauts do see parallels in the two missions.
This entry was posted on Sunday, December 24th, 2023 at 6:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.