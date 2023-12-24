Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

55 years after Apollo 8’s Christmas at the moon, a new Artemis crew readies for launch (exclusive)

Apollo 8 flew three astronauts around the moon in 1968. Artemis 2 plans to run a similar mission in 2024 or so, and the mission commander said the astronauts do see parallels in the two missions.

