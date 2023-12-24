Artemis 2 moon crew invited to visit SpaceX to talk Starship (exclusive)
Submit on Sunday, December 24th, 2023 22:11
Artemis 2 commander Reid Wiseman, a NASA astronaut commanding the first human moon crew in half a century, sat down with Space.com to talk about SpaceX, meeting movie moon astronaut Tom Hanks and what to expect on his historic mission.
