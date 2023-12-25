Hubble Telescope sees a bright ‘snowball’ of stars in the Milky Way’s neighbor (image)
The Hubble Space Telescope has zoomed in on a tightly bound cluster of stars located in a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way, producing an image of a globular cluster that looks like a frosty cosmic snowball.
