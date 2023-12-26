NASA hails historic space milestones of 2023 in inspiring new video
Submit on Tuesday, December 26th, 2023 21:12
The space agency shared a new video showcasing its 2023 achievements, ranging from its first asteroid sample return project to its outline of how to send humans to Mars — and beyond.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, December 26th, 2023 at 9:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.