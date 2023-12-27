Gold mine of kilonova explosions forged by neutron stars crashing together
Submit on Wednesday, December 27th, 2023 05:12
The gold that forms the ring on your finger was formed in the collision between two neutron stars. Now, scientists have mapped the kilonova blasts powered by these collisions in detail.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, December 27th, 2023 at 5:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.