Mold-A-Rama and the space shuttle over Earth: A space age toy story
Submit on Wednesday, December 27th, 2023 04:11
The space shuttle reentered orbit this fall after a 15-month retirement, and this time it was bright blue. The new orbiters are identical to the first ones pulled out, but this time are from Chicago.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, December 27th, 2023 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.