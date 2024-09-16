Aurora alert: Powerful geomagnetic storm could spark northern lights across US and Europe tonight
Northern lights could be visible over mid-latitudes across the US and Europe tonight, Sept. 16. A geomagnetic storm watch has been issued by NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center.
