Collisions could increase chance of ‘God of Destruction’ asteroid Apophis hitting Earth
Submit on Monday, September 16th, 2024 22:11
Apophis will come close enough to Earth to be seen with the naked eye in 2029, but a chance encounter with another asteroid could steer ‘God of Destruction’ space rock destructively close on a future pass.
