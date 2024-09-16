James Webb Space Telescope witnesses a black hole ‘killing’ its galaxy (photo)
Submit on Monday, September 16th, 2024 23:11
Using the James Webb Space Telescope astronomers have observed a supermassive black hole “killing” its galaxy by starving it of the material needed to birth new stars.
This entry was posted on Monday, September 16th, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.