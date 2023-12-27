International Space Station astronauts hang stockings and light a menorah for the holidays (images, video)
Submit on Wednesday, December 27th, 2023 02:12
Astronauts aboard the International Space Station celebrated Christmas and Hannukah this festive season with the hanging of stockings and “lighting” a felt menorah.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, December 27th, 2023 at 2:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.