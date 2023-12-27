Hubble Space Telescope spots a festive gathering of spiral galaxies (image)
Submit on Wednesday, December 27th, 2023 01:12
The Hubble Space Telescope spotted a gathering of spiral galaxies for a stunning image released Monday (Dec. 25). But this apparent togetherness may be an illusion.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, December 27th, 2023 at 1:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.