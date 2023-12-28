History-making SpaceX Falcon 9 booster mostly destroyed in post-flight topple
The first commercial rocket to launch astronauts has met its end after being destroyed during its latest post-flight recovery. The SpaceX Falcon 9 first stage tipped over after a record 19th flight.
