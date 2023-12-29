NASA astronauts test SpaceX Starship elevator for future moon landings
Submit on Friday, December 29th, 2023 02:11
NASA astronauts practiced using a SpaceX Starship elevator to send cargo and other items into the spacecraft. Starship is targeted to land humans on the moon in the 2020s.
This entry was posted on Friday, December 29th, 2023 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.