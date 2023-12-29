SpaceX is launching Starlink satellites today and you can watch live for free
Submit on Friday, December 29th, 2023 01:12
SpaceX will launch 23 new Starlink satellites when its Falcon 9 rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Dec. 28, and you can watch live for free.
